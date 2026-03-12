Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 48 (3-12-26)

By -
0
0

Episode 48

In episode 48, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the March 12 edition, including:

Choose how you listen

The Weekly Rundown is streaming on both YouTube and Spotify, so you can catch the latest stories your way.

  • Want the full newsroom vibe? Watch Paul and Liz on YouTube.

  • On the move? Just pop in your earbuds and hit play on Spotify

Want more?

Read the full stories here or swing by your local newsstand to grab a copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy.

Past episodes: If you missed any of our past episodes, find them here.

Love what you’re hearing? Get the full experience delivered to your door each week: subscribe here.

Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY