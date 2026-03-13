FFA News Roundup for the week of March 12, 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On March 6, Fayetteville FFA members Landon Huber and Wyatt Wolfer competed in the State Ag. Power Diagnostics competition at University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio. They placed 6th in the state. With their placing, they both earned themselves a $3,000 to scholarship to UNOH.

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MANSFIELD, Ohio — On Feb. 17, families of the Northwestern and Smithville FFA chapters went snow tubing at Snow Trails resort from 7:30 to 9:30 pm. Students and their families were able to hit the slopes as colorful lights lit up the lanes. Pizza was provided for dinner. Groups were able to tube down the slope together or solo. Those who participated in the chapter snow tubing event included Kaylee Cherry, Jacelyn Cherry, Jocelyn Knapp, Madison Miller, Jaycee Reed, Audrey Wilcox, Alivia Welch, Kenzie Cutter, Carmen Guidetti, Zella Cradlebaugh, Chet McNeil, Avery Blount, Grady Ellerbrock, Landon Ellerbrock, Westin Frazier, MJ Coman, Trevor Howman, Keaton Harris, Ruger White, Chase Wharton and Blaze Wiley.

West Holmes FFA members who attended include: Claire Drzazga, Electra Beachy, Cadence Martie, Madison Mittman, Kendra Hall, Landrie Croskey, Tyler Tope, Lane Burgett, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Una Holasek, Courtney Crider, Reagan Mackey, Mia Spencer, Rayne Larimore, Natty Lint, Shane Lorentz, Sophia Stizlein, Jackson Baker and Jack Jewell.

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WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 17-20. The chapter hosted its annual FFA Assembly on Tuesday. High school students, along with staff members, gathered to participate in a variety of competitive and entertaining games, including a mattress race, tug of war, milk chugging contest, tractor race, sack race/hippity hop race. One of the highlights of the assembly was the “kiss a farm animal” activity, where teachers kissed a pig, goat, calf or lamb depending on votes received.

On Wednesday morning, the officer team prepared and served breakfast for teachers and staff members at both the middle school and high school. Thursday focused on career development. Claire Vaughan and Cole Marley visited to speak with students about their careers. Students gained valuable insight into potential career paths within their community. Friday wrapped up the week with a fun day in the classroom where classes competed in a fun game of FFA Jeopardy.

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CRESTON, Ohio — From Feb. 23 to 27, the Norwayne FFA participated in National FFA Week, held since 1948 to recognize the organization’s mission. The chapter had a busy week filled with promotional activities, community service and an award ceremony. On Feb. 25, the chapter hosted its annual Degree Ceremonies where first, second and third-year members received their Discovery, Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees.

The FFA chapter also facilitated a spirit week at the school, including themes such as “wear your favorite tractor color” and “Blue and Gold Day.” Throughout the week, students also constructed hydroponic seed kits for elementary school teachers as a way to celebrate their “Day of Service.” Fhe final event of the week was the Barnyard Olympics, which promotes FFA, co-hosted with Norwayne Middle School. The assembly featured activities such as a straw bale toss and finding a needle in a haystack. There was also a trivia round where middle school teams were asked different questions about FFA history.

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MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 14, the West Holmes FFA competed in the State Finals of the Agricultural Communications contest. The team placed 16th in the state. Agricultural Communications is a four-person team tasked with creating a proposal and outlining media resources for an agricultural topic. This year’s scenario was to promote the 16th edition of the Ohio Agronomy Guide.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — During the February District and Regional Evaluation, West Holmes FFA members were assessed on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects and FFA officer books. Three members submitted officer books, eight applied for proficiency awards, six applied for State Degrees, and 12 applied for American Degrees. Proficiency award finalists, who will interview virtually on March 19 with results announced at the State Convention in May.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held its February meeting on Feb. 16. The meeting was held at the Altitude Trampoline Park, where the members had the opportunity to jump and eat food from the concession stand after the meeting concluded.

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SULLIVAN, Ohio — National FFA Week is celebrated each year during the week of George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, to recognize his legacy as an agriculturalist and leader. Black River FFA took the opportunity to celebrate agriculture, leadership and the impact FFA members make in their schools and communities as part of the occasion.

Members participated in a cheese and meat tasting and identification activity, tested their knowledge with FFA trivia and competed in some friendly competition during an ice cream eating contest and pedal tractor race. The group also enjoyed some great food with chili day, cake and a staff appreciation breakfast to thank the teachers and staff who support the program. Members put their FFA knowledge to the test with an FFA emblem scavenger hunt, and many showed their spirit by participating in our FFA-themed dress-up spirit week.

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HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA had 12 members compete in the Mt Gilead Invitational Career Development Events held Feb. 11 at Mt Gilead High School and the Morrow County Fairgrounds where they participated in six categories – Milk Quality & Products, Poultry, General Livestock, Equine Management, Wildlife Management and Nature Interpretation.

The Milk Quality & Products team placed 11th in the event. Those team members were McKenzie Schwartz and Joey Lively. The Poultry team placed 11th and consisted of Gwenyth Opheim, Caylynn Kieber and John Chadwick. The General Livestock team placed 41st overall and the team consisted of Alexia Wine, Madisyn Frost and Hayden Garman. The Equine Management CDE Team, made up of members Rhyan Williams and Laureyah Neely, placed 19th overall. AJ Salmons and Wyatt Baker placed 11th in Wildlife Management and 5th in Nature Interpretation. The invitational competitions help prepare FFA members for the State Career Development Events which take place on March 28 at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus.

HOWARD, Ohio — Recently, two East Knox FFA members competed in the Dairy Cattle Judging Contest hosted by Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster. Noah Beckley and McKenzie Schwartz placed 24th overall. The invitational contests help prepare students for the upcoming State Contest on April 1.