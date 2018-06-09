Tue., August 28, 2018 All Day Event
Mon., September 03, 2018 All Day Event
Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Ave.
Canton, OH
Travis Tritt – Sat. Sept. 1st – 3:00 p.m. & Aaron Lewis Thurs. Aug 30th – 7:00 p.m.
To celebrate our 169th annual Stark County Fair there will be a limited amount of PAIRS of tickets for $16.90.
Reserved Seating Tickets $15, $25, $35
** $16.90 concert pairs, are found by single seats ($8.45 ea) in N-3 and S-3 rear. Two tickets equal 16.90 for our 169th anniversary promotion. **