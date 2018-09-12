Stark County Farm Bureau Drive It Yourself Tour- Marlington High School
Sun., October 07, 2018 at 12:00pm
Marlington High School Agriculture/Horticulture/Natural Resources
10450 Moulin Ave NE
Alliance, OH
The annual Stark County Farm Bureau Drive It Yourself Tour will take place at the Marlington High School Agriculture/Horticulture/Natural Resources Departments. This stop will feature: petting zoo by a local 4-H club, burgers served by the Stark County Cattlemen, Touch a Truck and Tractor by Tournoux Lawn Care and Rampage Pulling Team, floral design by the Marlington floral design students, fish hatchery, forestry tree tagging by Dan Castelucci, Grow Next Gen by the Ohio Soybean Council, PBS Animal Health, City Limits Western, Stark County Master Gardener program, Marlington FFA Alumni and MUCH more!