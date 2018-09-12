When

Sun., October 07, 2018 at 12:00pm

Sun., October 07, 2018 at 12:00am

Marlington High School Agriculture/Horticulture/Natural Resources

10450 Moulin Ave NE

Alliance, OH

The annual Stark County Farm Bureau Drive It Yourself Tour will take place at the Marlington High School Agriculture/Horticulture/Natural Resources Departments. This stop will feature: petting zoo by a local 4-H club, burgers served by the Stark County Cattlemen, Touch a Truck and Tractor by Tournoux Lawn Care and Rampage Pulling Team, floral design by the Marlington floral design students, fish hatchery, forestry tree tagging by Dan Castelucci, Grow Next Gen by the Ohio Soybean Council, PBS Animal Health, City Limits Western, Stark County Master Gardener program, Marlington FFA Alumni and MUCH more!

