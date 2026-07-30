When

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Price Park North Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Don’t miss the Stark Parks Discovery Days adventures at North Canton’s Price Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Give kayaking a try, meet live animals up close, hear the buzz about beekeeping or relax to the sounds of our Summer Serenades concert. The symphony will play from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Gazebo, located directly across the road from the park. In case of inclement weather, the Discovery Days event will be canceled.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.