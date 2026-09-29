When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Adventure Kids: Pumpkin Pals

This monthly nature-based kids’ program will enhance learning about the environment. Join the group at 11 a.m. (3–5-year-olds) on Oct. 7 at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park or at 11 a.m. (3–5-year-olds) on Oct. 10 or at 1 p.m. (6–9-year-olds) for a story, a craft, outside exploration and wildlife encounters. The program is free, but registration is required.