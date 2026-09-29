Stark Parks event – Backyard Habitat: Native Seed Collection
Thu., October 15, 2026 at 5:30pm
Thu., October 15, 2026 at 6:30pm
Petros Lake Park
3519 Perry Dr SW
Canton, OH
Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Backyard Habitat: Native Seed Collection
As part of maintaining a thriving backyard habitat, seed collection is a sustainable and rewarding practice that supports native plant restoration, biodiversity and seasonal planning. Join the group as they collect seeds from native wildflowers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at at Petros Lake Park. The program is free, but registration is required.
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