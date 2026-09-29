When

Mon., October 05, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Mon., October 05, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Stark Parks Nickel Plate Trailhead 2923 Pinevale Ave NE Louisville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Cryptid Hike

Join a hike about cryptids that blends local folklore with nature exploration from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 through the wooded trail of Nickel Plate near Minerva. Hear the legend of the towering, hairy creature said to roam the area, learn about reported sightings and explore how stories like this shape community identity. The program is free, but registration is required.