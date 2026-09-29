Mon., October 05, 2026 at 4:30pm
Mon., October 05, 2026 at 6:00pm
Stark Parks Nickel Plate Trailhead
2923 Pinevale Ave NE
Louisville, OH
Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Cryptid Hike
Join a hike about cryptids that blends local folklore with nature exploration from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 through the wooded trail of Nickel Plate near Minerva. Hear the legend of the towering, hairy creature said to roam the area, learn about reported sightings and explore how stories like this shape community identity. The program is free, but registration is required.
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