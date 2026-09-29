When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Tam O’Shanter Park 5055 Hills and Dales Rd NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Fall Fest

Celebrate the fall season with this free family event while enjoying wildlife encounters with live animals, hayrides, a treat trail, live music, fall themed games and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. No registration required. This event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at Tam O’Shanter Park.