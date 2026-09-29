When

Tue., October 06, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Tue., October 06, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Walborn Reservoir 11324 Price St. NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Fall Foliage Hike

Join this walk on the trails at Walborn Reservoir in search of the colors of fall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. Learn how to identify trees along the way by looking at their leaves, seeds and bark. Come prepared for the weather and a leisurely 1.5-mile hike. The program is free, but registration is required.