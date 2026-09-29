When

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Fry Family Park 2533 Farber St SE Magnolia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Native Seed Collection

As part of maintaining a thriving backyard habitat, seed collection is a sustainable and rewarding practice that supports native plant restoration, biodiversity, and seasonal planning. Join the group as they collect seeds from native wildflowers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Fry Family Park. The program is free, but registration is required.