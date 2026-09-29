When

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Walborn Reservoir 11324 Price St NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Ranger Walks

Join law-enforcement Park Rangers from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Walborn Reservoir for a behind the scenes look into their career and daily duties on a one-mile hike. Learn about Stark Parks’ history and natural resources along the way. The program is free, but registration is required.