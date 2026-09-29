When

Fri., October 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., October 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park 800 Genoa Ave NW Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Spooky Species: Snakes

Celebrate the spooky season by meeting some of nature’s most misunderstood wildlife. Discover the fascinating world of snakes and what makes our scaly friends so unique from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park. The program is free, but registration is required.