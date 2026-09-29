Fri., October 16, 2026 at 6:00pm
Fri., October 16, 2026 at 7:00pm
Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park
800 Genoa Ave NW
Massillon, OH
Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Spooky Species: Snakes
Celebrate the spooky season by meeting some of nature’s most misunderstood wildlife. Discover the fascinating world of snakes and what makes our scaly friends so unique from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park. The program is free, but registration is required.
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