Stark Parks event – Spooky Species: Turkey Vulture
Fri., October 09, 2026 at 6:00pm
Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm
Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park
800 Genoa Ave NW
Massillon, OH
Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Spooky Species: Turkey Vulture
Celebrate the spooky season by meeting some of nature’s most misunderstood wildlife. Discover the fascinating world of turkey vultures and what makes them excellent predators of the skies. The program is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park. It is a free program, but registration is required.
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