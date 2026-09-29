When

Fri., October 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park 800 Genoa Ave NW Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Spooky Species: Turkey Vulture

Celebrate the spooky season by meeting some of nature’s most misunderstood wildlife. Discover the fascinating world of turkey vultures and what makes them excellent predators of the skies. The program is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park. It is a free program, but registration is required.