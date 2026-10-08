When

Thu., October 22, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., October 22, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks offers fall events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Adult Archery. Join this group at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and learn about the equipment, proper technique and safety before spending time working on your skills. All equipment will be provided. In-county residents pay $10 and out-of-county residents pay $15.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.