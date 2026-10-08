When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Fry Family Park 2533 Farber St SE Magnolia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks offers fall events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

E-Cycle Drop-Off Day. Stark Parks will host one last special drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24 at Fry Family Park, where community members can recycle electronic waste to Summit E-Waste.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.