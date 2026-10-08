When

Thu., October 29, 2026 at 8:00pm

Until

Thu., October 29, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks offers fall events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Lore by Lantern. Take a spooky, lantern lit walk through the forest from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 while listening to the local lore around Quail Hollow Park. Lanterns are first come, first served; attendees may bring their own. The program is free, but registration is required.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.