When

Fri., October 30, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., October 30, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park 800 Genoa Ave NW Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks offers fall events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Spooky Species: Owls. Celebrate the spooky season by meeting some of nature’s most misunderstood wildlife from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park. Discover the fascinating world of owls and what makes them excellent predators of the night. The program is free, but registration is required.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.