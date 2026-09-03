When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park Marina 5328-5398 Tyner St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks Fall Programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Bob Meister Fishing Derby. The Bob Meister Fishing Derby will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12 and is exclusively for individuals with special needs. Sponsored by the Berkley Fishing Team, this event will take place at the marina at Sippo Lake Park. Walkways and parking lots are accessible, along with the fishing pier and shoreline of the lake. Following the derby, prizes will be awarded, and lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required and more information can be found at StarkParks.com/fishing. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and fishing is from 9 to 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.