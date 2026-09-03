When

Thu., September 10, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Stewart Manor House 13480 Congress Lake Avenue NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks Fall Programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Stewart Manor House. Tour secret rooms, plumb hidden safes and hear stories of the Stewart family. Join a Quail Hollow Volunteer Association docent-led tour through all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor House at Quail Hollow Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 13. Reservations are not required. Cash only at the door; $5 per person or $20 for a family. Children age 3 and under are free.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.