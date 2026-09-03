Stark Parks Fall Programs – Stewart Manor House Tour
Thu., September 10, 2026 at 6:30pm
Sun., September 13, 2026 at 7:30pm
Stewart Manor House
13480 Congress Lake Avenue NE
Hartville, OH
Stark Parks Fall Programs
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Stewart Manor House. Tour secret rooms, plumb hidden safes and hear stories of the Stewart family. Join a Quail Hollow Volunteer Association docent-led tour through all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor House at Quail Hollow Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 13. Reservations are not required. Cash only at the door; $5 per person or $20 for a family. Children age 3 and under are free.
Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.
Photos