When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park 5300 Tyner St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Stark Parks will host two additional free e-cycle drop-off events where community members can recycle electronic waste to Summit E-Waste and donate gently used items to Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. Dates and locations include from 9 a.m. to noon at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township, Aug. 15 to Oct. 24 at 9700 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.