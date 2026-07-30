Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00am
Sat., August 15, 2026 at 12:00pm
Sippo Lake Park
5300 Tyner St NW
Canton, OH
Stark Parks August events and programs
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Stark Parks will host two additional free e-cycle drop-off events where community members can recycle electronic waste to Summit E-Waste and donate gently used items to Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. Dates and locations include from 9 a.m. to noon at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township, Aug. 15 to Oct. 24 at 9700 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia.
For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.
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