When

Wed., August 05, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Wed., August 05, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Valley Trail - Skyland Avenue Trailhead 2069 Skyland Ave NW Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Join law-enforcement Park Rangers from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Sippo Valley Trail starting at the Skyland Avenue Trailhead for a behind-the-scenes look into their career and daily duties on a one-mile hike. Learn about Stark Parks’ history and natural resources along the way. Visit a different park every month. All ages welcome. Register at StarkParks.com/programs.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.