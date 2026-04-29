Sat., May 23, 2026 at 12:00pm
No Specific End Time
West Alexander Fairgrounds
116 Route 40W
West Alexander, PA
724-747-0498
Presented by Steel City Pullers. For more info call Derek Day (724)747-0498 or visit www.steelcitypull.com.
Photos
Sat., May 23, 2026 at 12:00pm
No Specific End Time
West Alexander Fairgrounds
116 Route 40W
West Alexander, PA
724-747-0498
Presented by Steel City Pullers. For more info call Derek Day (724)747-0498 or visit www.steelcitypull.com.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings