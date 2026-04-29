When

Sat., May 23, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

West Alexander Fairgrounds

116 Route 40W

West Alexander, PA

Phone

724-747-0498

Website

www.steelcitypull.com

Posted In

Presented by Steel City Pullers. For more info call Derek Day (724)747-0498 or visit www.steelcitypull.com.

Photos

Map