Round-up of FFA news for the week of April 30, 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA hosted its annual FFA Banquet April 15. The Fayetteville FFA Chapter has nine State Degree recipients, three Gold Rated Officer Books and four Proficiency Finalists and was recognized as a Gold Rated Chapter. The Honorary Chapter award was presented to Jami Short for her dedication to the chapter, supporting students on trips and helping with transportation. The Outstanding Service Awards were presented to Heidi Greco and Heather Strong for their outstanding service to the chapter. The students of all agricultural classes were then recognized for their performance in the classroom, as well as their activities and participation.

Fayetteville FFA members are very active in career development events. CDE members were recognized for was General Livestock, Equine Judging, Poultry Judging, Ag. Power Diagnostics, Grain Merchandising, Dairy Judging, Job Interview, Rural Soils, Urban Soils, Public Speaking and Greenhand Quiz.

The Top Overall salesperson in fundraisers was Carter Gauche.

The retiring officers were recognized and credited for a fantastic year of service, and for doing all they could do for the development of our chapter. A retiring address was given by President Warren Murphy, where he shared how FFA has changed his life, giving him the ability to do things he never thought he could. Next was the installation of the 2026-2027 FFA Officers: president Maya Murphy, vice president Josie Pfeiffer, secretary Lydia Murphy, treasurer Ben Iles, reporter JT Siders, sentinel Wyatt Wolfer, and student advisor Noah Adae.

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SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Outdoor Power team recently put their skills to the test at the District 3 Career Development Event. During the competition, members showcased their technical knowledge and hands-on abilities by identifying tools and fasteners used in small engines, taking precise measurements with micrometers and calipers, locating parts and specifications in the Briggs & Stratton repair manual and troubleshooting a lawnmower. Team members Garrett Canfield, David Bryant, Peter Howard, Caleb Howard, Case Paul, and Dominic Warner earned a second place finish in the district.

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DELTA, Ohio — The Delta FFA chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony to honor members that earned their greenhand or chapter degrees. The Greenhand FFA Degree is the first, or second if a member earned the Discovery Degree, in a series of degrees for high school FFA members. A total of 24 members earned their Greenhand Degree and 15 earned their Chapter Degree.

DELTA, Ohio — Nine members of the Delta FFA took the Outdoor Power Online Exam. Team members included Layton Fisher, Elwin Griewahn, Talon Nation, Greyor Doxtator, Spencer Moden and Alex Keivens, Trevin Crawfor, Joshawa Mock and Ethan Wilson. The Outdoor Power Equipment Career Development Event is an extension of the Agricultural Education classroom and laboratory.

Additionally, this CDE serves as an authentic assessment designed to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in outdoor power equipment.

DELTA, Ohio — The Delta FFA took the Floriculture online exam March 23, placing first in the district and second in the state. The members that took the exam were Jordinn Heinemann, Edmida Hintz, Melanie Wyse, Ana Gilders, Paige Hosler and Gracyn Pelton.

Individually, Heinemann placed first in the district and fifth in the state. Hintz placed second in the district and seventh in the state. Wyse placed third in the district and 10th in the state. Gilders and Hosler placed ninth in the district and Pelton placed 10th in the district.

DELTA, Ohio — The Delta FFA went to Oregon Clay High School to compete in the District 1 Floriculture Competition. The Delta team placed seventh in the district overall. The competitors were Gracyn Pelton, Melanie Wyse, Jordinn Heinemann, Abby Savage, Emmy Hintz, Ana Gilders and Allison Earl.