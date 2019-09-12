When

Sat., September 28, 2019 at 1:00pm

Sat., September 28, 2019 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park Nature Trail Sunset Blvd. Salem, OH

Families with young readers are invited to attend the Story Trail planned for Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Nature Trail at Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem, OH 44460. Everyone attending should follow the story trail and read the pages of a story about Pete the Cat! Keep your eyes open because you might see Pete the Cat in person! Wouldn’t that be fun?! Snacks will be available.

This fun program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is not required.

Join the fun at this special “Go Wild at the Park” event!

For more information call the library at 330-332-0042 or Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913.