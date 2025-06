When

Wed., June 18, 2025 All Day Event

Wed., June 18, 2025 All Day Event

Sustainable backyard bee hives Smucker House 272 S. Broadway Salem, Ohio

To celebrate Bee City week, Lori Mowad and Laurie Coy from the Columbiana county Bee Keepers Association will share about backyard sustainable bee hives.

Honey samples and sales will be available.

Tour the Smucker House Bee City Garden. Enjoy one of three recognized bee city gardens in Salem.