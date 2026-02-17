When

Tue., March 03, 2026 at 4:30pm

Tue., March 03, 2026 at 9:00pm

3339 S Apple Creek Road Apple Creek, OH

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State ATI Equine Workshop, a hands-on event created by students currently enrolled in the Equine Facilities Management course, will take place March 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 3339 S Apple Creek Road in Apple Creek with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The event is designed for anyone with an interest in horses, from beginners to experienced equestrians.

The evening will feature knowledgeable guest speakers sharing insights on equine training, common equine parasites, bridleless riding and a veterinarian Q+A. One of the highlights of the night will be a special stallion presentation. Attendees can also explore a variety of interactive booths showcasing equine-centered businesses, feeds, resources and more.

Check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ATIEquineCenter and click on Events for more information. Click “going” on the event if you plan to attend.