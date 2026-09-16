When

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Headlands Beach State Park 9601 Headlands Rd Mentor, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Annual birding festival, Sept. 18-20

MENTOR, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ third annual Headlands Birding Festival will be held Sept. 18-20 at Headlands Beach State Park and other nearby natural areas.

This three‑day event celebrates the phenomenon of fall migration, when countless bird species travel thousands of miles on their journeys to wintering grounds—some as far away as South America.

The Headlands/Mentor Marsh region is widely recognized as one of Ohio’s premier birding destinations. With 352 species documented in Lake County alone, the area offers unmatched opportunities to observe a diverse array of migratory birds.

The Headlands/Mentor Marsh region is widely recognized as one of Ohio’s premier birding destinations.

Activities include a guided birding boat trip along the Lake Erie coast and morning bird walks at Headlands Beach State Park, Lake Erie Bluffs, Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve, Mentor Lagoons, Chagrin River Park, The Holden Arboretum and other locations. Afternoon presentations by birding experts will explore topics such as bird identification, habitat restoration and emerging technologies that are transforming the birding experience.

Events kick off Friday evening, Sept. 18, at Mentor’s Springbrook Gardens Park with keynote speaker Peter Kaestner, the first person in history to observe 10,000 bird species—a milestone he has now achieved three times. Kaestner will share stories from his global travels across nearly 200 eBird countries and territories, reflecting on how birding has evolved and how birders worldwide can contribute to conservation.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept.19–20, Headlands Beach State Park will host the central festival activities on the east side of the property near Parking Lot 1. The event will include food trucks, vendors, ODNR naturalist presentations and hands‑on activities designed to engage birders of all ages. The movie titled Ohio: Wild at Heart will also be shown at an evening social on Saturday, with tickets and more information available through the festival website.

The festival welcomes birders of all experience levels to witness these remarkable birds up close and learn from experts who study them.

The festival is open to everyone, and participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure spots for field trips and presentations. For more information and to register, visit headlandsbirdingfestival.com.

The 2026 Headlands Birding Festival is presented in partnership with ODNR, Friends of Headlands Beach State Park, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Lake Metroparks, City of Mentor, Lake County Visitors Bureau, Blackbrook Audubon Society and The Holden Arboretum.