When

Sat., March 21, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., March 21, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Canfield Fairgrounds

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road

Canfield, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

,

The Mahoning County Farm Bureau and Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley will host the Touch a Tractor Breakfast March 21 from 8-11 a.m. at Michael Kusalaba Event Center Building #36 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
Guests can enjoy breakfast while learning about local agriculture. There will be livestock displays, kids’ activities and equipment displays. Attendees can also bring home an agriculture education pack.
The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausage, real maple syrup and a drink for a suggested donation of $3. Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. Breakfast will be served until sold out.

Photos

Map