Sat., March 21, 2026 All Day Event
Canfield Fairgrounds
7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road
Canfield, Ohio
The Mahoning County Farm Bureau and Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley will host the Touch a Tractor Breakfast March 21 from 8-11 a.m. at Michael Kusalaba Event Center Building #36 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
Guests can enjoy breakfast while learning about local agriculture. There will be livestock displays, kids’ activities and equipment displays. Attendees can also bring home an agriculture education pack.
The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausage, real maple syrup and a drink for a suggested donation of $3. Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. Breakfast will be served until sold out.
