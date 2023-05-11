Home Truck and Tractor Pull Town & Country Days, New Martinsville
Sat., August 19, 2023 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Town & Country Days - Wetzel Co. 4-H Grounds
New Martinsville, WV
724-777-2901
Power Pulling Productions LLC. All events are sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For information on their events, contact Bob Blank at 724-777-2901.