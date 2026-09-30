Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Fox Township VFD
7119 Salineville Rd, St. Rt. 39
Mechanicstown, OH
Presented by Fox Twp. VFD. For more info or go to www.facebook/FoxTwpVFD.
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Fri., October 09, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Fox Township VFD
7119 Salineville Rd, St. Rt. 39
Mechanicstown, OH
Presented by Fox Twp. VFD. For more info or go to www.facebook/FoxTwpVFD.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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