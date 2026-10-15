When

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Don Pancho’s Tex-Mex Café 2105 W State St Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Trivia Night set for Oct. 20

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance Historical Society’s Trivia Night will be Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Don Pancho’s Tex-Mex Café on West State Street.

Teams of four members each can register at alliancehistory.org/trivia-night; the entry fee is $120 per team which includes a taco bar (chicken, beef or vegetarian), soft drinks, chips and salsa and a gratuity. A cash bar will be available.

The group has hosted a Trivia Night every October and March since October 2022 with teams answering questions covering general knowledge, sports, entertainment and local history. This time, there will be six rounds of 10 questions each.

Prizes will be given to the winning team. The evening also features basket raffles and 50-50 drawings, with all proceeds benefiting local history preservation.