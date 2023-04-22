Home Truck and Tractor Pull - Western PA - 5th Annual Randy Kummer...
Truck and Tractor Pull – Western PA – 5th Annual Randy Kummer Memorial Benefit Pull
When
Sat., June 03, 2023 at 10:00am
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Butler Farm Show
625 Evans City Rd
Butler, PA
Phone
724-445-2542, 412-491-7096 or 724-502-6120
Website
Posted In
Call for Trucks 724-445-2542, Tractors 412-491-7096, Semis 724-502-6120 or see our website www.westernpapullers.com for information. Presented by Western Pennsylvania Tractor and Truck Puller, Inc.