Thu., August 07, 2025 at 7:00pm

No Specific End Time

Ashtabula County Fair

127 N. Elm St.

Jefferson, OH

440-576-7626

www.ashtbulafair.com

Modified truck and tractor pull at the 179th Ashtabula County Fair. For more details visit www.ashtablulafair.com.

