When

Fri., August 07, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Fri., August 07, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Ag Pro 6401 State Route 87 Kinsman, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Trumbull County Farm Bureau hosting current issues lunch & learn

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Trumbull County Farm Bureau invites local farmers, elected officials and community members to a policy luncheon at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Ag Pro, located at 6401 State Route 87 in Kinsman.

This event will offer an opportunity to discuss local, state and national issues that affect agriculture, rural communities and the overall quality of life in Trumbull County. Attendees will participate in open discussion and provide input that will help shape the organization’s grassroots policy development process.

Each year, the input gathered at events like this is used to develop policy resolutions which are voted on by members at the county’s annual meeting. Approved policies move on to the Ohio Farm Bureau and, in some cases, to the national level through the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Trumbull County Farm Bureau encourages those who are passionate about agriculture and rural issues to participate and share their perspectives.

RSVP by Aug. 5. Register online at bit.ly/2026TCPDLunch, call 440-426-2195 or email trumbull@ofbf.org.

For those who cannot attend, consider providing input on recommended policies and discussing specific topics and concerns. Submit feedback to trumbull@ofbf.org or mail to Trumbull County Farm Bureau, 8460 Ridge Rd. North Royalton, OH 44133.