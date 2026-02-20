When

Wed., March 04, 2026 at 10:00am

Wed., March 04, 2026 No Specific End Time

Harriet Taylor Upton House

380 Mahoning Avenue NW

Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio — The Upton Association will kick off its America 250 “First Wednesday” series on March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Harriet Taylor Upton House, 380 Mahoning Ave, NW, Warren. At the event, Chester Kurtz will discuss the history of the Amish church, how the Amish came to the United States and how they are dealing with modern-day innovations and technology. He will also answer questions about the Amish lifestyle. Refreshments will be available. Kurtz serves on the board of the Geauga Amish Historical Museum in Middlefield. The Geauga-Trumbull Amish community is the fourth largest in the country. For more information, visit http://www.uptonhouse.org/Assoc.html.

