Upton Association’s America 250 ‘First Wednesday’ series
Wed., March 04, 2026 at 10:00am
Wed., March 04, 2026 No Specific End Time
Harriet Taylor Upton House
380 Mahoning Avenue NW
Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio — The Upton Association will kick off its America 250 “First Wednesday” series on March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Harriet Taylor Upton House, 380 Mahoning Ave, NW, Warren. At the event, Chester Kurtz will discuss the history of the Amish church, how the Amish came to the United States and how they are dealing with modern-day innovations and technology. He will also answer questions about the Amish lifestyle. Refreshments will be available. Kurtz serves on the board of the Geauga Amish Historical Museum in Middlefield. The Geauga-Trumbull Amish community is the fourth largest in the country. For more information, visit http://www.uptonhouse.org/Assoc.html.
