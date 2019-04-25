Sat., May 18, 2019 at 9:00am
Sat., May 18, 2019 at 12:00am
St. Paul School Gymnasium
925 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library’s Memorial Fund Association will sponsor a USED BOOK SALE on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the St. Paul School Gymnasium located at 925 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. There will be a large selection of fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, DVDs, books on CD, magazines and more. Come early for best selection. Prices are ideal. Plenty of parking will be available as well as assistance if you need help carrying your items to your vehicle.
For more information call the library at 330-332-0042.