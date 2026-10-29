When

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Deer Haven Park 4183 Liberty Road Delaware, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Volunteers needed for Honeysuckle Hackfest

DELAWARE, Ohio — ReNativ is looking for volunteers for its Honeysuckle Hackfest on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Attendees will help remove Amur honeysuckle, an invasive species threatening the park. The event will highlight effective removal techniques through live demonstration and hacks to clear honeysuckle from backyards. There will also be family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit preservationparks.com/programs/honeysuckle-hackfest.