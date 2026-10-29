Sat., November 07, 2026 at 10:00am
Sat., November 07, 2026 at 2:00pm
Deer Haven Park
4183 Liberty Road
Delaware, OH
Volunteers needed for Honeysuckle Hackfest
DELAWARE, Ohio — ReNativ is looking for volunteers for its Honeysuckle Hackfest on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.
Attendees will help remove Amur honeysuckle, an invasive species threatening the park. The event will highlight effective removal techniques through live demonstration and hacks to clear honeysuckle from backyards. There will also be family-friendly activities.
For more information, visit preservationparks.com/programs/honeysuckle-hackfest.
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