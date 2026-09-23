When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Skylar Brook Farm 1 2853 Bair Rd. Orrville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ASHLAND, Ohio —Farm tours will be held in several counties this fall. No RSVP is required or cost to participate in any of these tours.

Wayne County. Wayne County Farm Bureau’s 60th annual Farm Tour will take place Oct. 10 and 11, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. This year’s tour features nine tour stops (two are closed on Sunday) in the northeast quadrant of Wayne County. Stops include Skylar Brook Farm, Elm Run Farms (closed Sunday), Lavender Trails, Varner Farms, Galehouse Tree Farm, Rupp-Dale Farm, Centerra Co-op, Certified Angus Beef Education Farm at Chippewa Valley Angus and Smithville Community Historical Society (closed Sunday). Activities and food offerings vary at each stop and are described in the booklet. Printed booklets are available at the office in Wooster and at various agribusinesses around Wayne County. Booklets will be available at all stops on the tour. You can also access the booklet online at wayne.ofbf.org. For questions about this tour, call 330-263-7456 or email wayne@ofbf.org.

To view the map and stop descriptions, visit medinacountyparks.com. For questions about this tour, call 330-263-7456 or email medina@ofbf.org.

An Ashland County Farm Tour will be held next fall in the Loudonville area.