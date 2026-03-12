When

Fri., April 10, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Fri., April 10, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Canton Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks has announced that the internationally acclaimed Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming to Canton and Stark County April 10 from 7-9 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N in Canton.

Originally held each winter in Nevada City, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival celebrates the beauty and wonder of the natural world while inspiring audiences to protect it. Through a curated selection of short films, the festival highlights environmental stewardship, outdoor adventure and community action.

Thanks to grant funding from the Herbert W. Hoover Foundation, Stark Parks is able to bring this event to Stark County at no cost to attendees. In addition to the free public screening on April 10, local middle school students will have the opportunity to attend a special afternoon showing the same day.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit StarkParks.com/FilmFestival. Community members should reserve tickets in advance, as seating is limited.