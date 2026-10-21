When

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., November 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Wilmot Fire Department 204 Mill St. Wilmot, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

WILMOT, Ohio — Wilmot Fire and Rescue will host a benefit ham dinner on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilmot Fire Department, 204 Mill St., Wilmot. The dinner will be curbside carryout with drive-through pickup in front of the fire department. Volunteers will bring the meals out to vehicles.

The cost is $12 each and includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, a dinner roll and a cookie from Amish Door Restaurant. Delivery in the Village of Wilmot will also be available by calling 330-359-5995. Customers are encouraged to bring correct change if possible.

All proceeds will benefit Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer fire department. For more information, call 330-359-5995.