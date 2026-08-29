When

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Wilmot Fire Department 204 Mill St. Wilmot, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Wilmot ham dinner set for Sept. 13

WILMOT, Ohio — Wilmot Fire and Rescue will host its benefit curbside ham dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13. There will be drive-through pickup in the front of the Wilmot Fire Department, 204 Mill St., with volunteers bringing meals out to vehicles.

Dinners are $12 each and include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce and coleslaw, served with a dinner roll and cookie from the Amish Door Restaurant.

Delivery within the Village of Wilmot is available; call 330-359-5995. Bring correct change if possible. All proceeds benefit Wilmot Fire and Rescue.