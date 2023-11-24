Sat., December 02, 2023 at 9:00am
Christmas in the Country, fund raiser for the benefit of the Winona Area Historical Society, will be held 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 2nd, in the museum on the society’s grounds at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street, Winona, OH. Unique handcrafted items, donated by local artisans and crafters, will be sold. These include reasonably priced specialty baked goods, ornaments, wreaths, wooden treasures, old-time toys, ceramic trees and much, much more. A wide variety of horseshoe creations will be featured. The popular Trash and Treasures area is back again this year. The building is handicap accessible. (GPS address: 32114 Winona Road, Hanoverton, OH)