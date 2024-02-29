When

Thu., March 21, 2024 at 6:00pm

Fri., March 21, 2025 at 12:00am

Westmoreland County Office 214 Donohoe Road Greensburg, Pennsylvania

This year the annual Western Cattle Feeders Day will feature beef farmer Jacob Gilley, Senior Technical Livestock and Grazing Specialist, Eastern U.S. for American Farmland Trust, as a keynote speaker.

Gilley, along with his wife Jennifer operates JG Livestock, Virginia, which includes cattle backgrounding besides beef, feeder pigs, and pastured broilers. He will discuss his successes, failures, and opportunities to consider in backgrounding cattle.

Western Cattle Feeders Day will take place March 21 at the Westmoreland County Office, 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. followed by Gilley’s presentation “Backgrounding Cattle Part 1” at 6:30 p.m. and “Backgrounding Cattle Part 2” at 7:15.

Dr. Tara Felix, Associate Professor and Extension Beef Cattle Specialist, will present “Customer Satisfaction: Feeding for Beef Quality” to round out the evening at 8 p.m.

Cost is $20 for the event, which is hosted by Penn State Extension with support by the Pennsylvania Beef Producers Working Group.