Wed., April 03, 2019 at 10:00am

Wed., April 03, 2019 at 12:00am

Witmer's Feed & Grain, Inc. Agronomy Cener

13800 Columbiana-Canfield Road

Columbiana, Oh

Witmer’s Feed & Grain, Inc would like to invite you to visit the new Agronomy Center. An open house will be held on April 3 to allow customers to stop out and see the facility for themselves. This will also be a great opportunity to meet our Agronomists, Ryan Hockensmith, Evan Schaefer and Dave Bruns. Coffee will be provided in the morning and lunch will start to be served at 11:30 a.m.

