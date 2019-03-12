Witmer’s Feed & Grain, Inc Agronomy Center Open House
Wed., April 03, 2019 at 10:00am
Witmer's Feed & Grain, Inc. Agronomy Cener
13800 Columbiana-Canfield Road
Columbiana, Oh
Witmer’s Feed & Grain, Inc would like to invite you to visit the new Agronomy Center. An open house will be held on April 3 to allow customers to stop out and see the facility for themselves. This will also be a great opportunity to meet our Agronomists, Ryan Hockensmith, Evan Schaefer and Dave Bruns. Coffee will be provided in the morning and lunch will start to be served at 11:30 a.m.