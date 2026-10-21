When

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Jordan Center 720 Curtain Road State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University will host its 2026 Women in Dairy Conference on Nov. 4 at 9 a. m. at the Jordan Center, 720 Curtain Road, State College, Pennsylvania.

The conference will provide an opportunity for women in the dairy industry to learn, connect and explore new avenues. Topics of discussion will include the value of dairy components, production and economics of beef-on-dairy crosses and the connection between water and animal nutrition.

Breakout sessions will cover calf management, workforce resources and the impact of new dietary guidelines on dairy supply and demand. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to support the Women in Dairy Conference by sponsoring the event.

Space is limited; the pre-registration deadline is Oct. 26. The cost to attend is $85.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://extension.psu.edu/womendairyconf26.