When

Wed., February 25, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Wed., February 25, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Kirtland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — As part of the Woodland Wednesdays series, the Ohio Farm Bureau will lead a Snowy Silviculture Stroll through a winter timber harvest in Kirtland, Ohio, on Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Attendees can see firsthand what logging and timber harvest best management practices look like in the field and how they benefit your forest during and after a harvest.

Also being discussed will be the planning of a harvest, working with a consulting forester, Forestry Pollution Prevention Plans, Ohio’s Forestry Pollution Abatement Law and the Call Before You Cut Program.

Tour guides include Joel Firem, Firem Forestry Consulting Owner, Harvest Site Consulting Forester; Chad Edgar, Lake SWCD Resource Protection Specialist, Harvest Site FP3 Reviewer and Jason Van Houten, ODNR Division of Forestry, Area 6 State Service Forester.

Registration is required by visiting https://bit.ly/WWFeb2026. Property address and details will be provided closer to the event. For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440-426-2195 or nefarmbu@ofbf.org or contact Lake Soil and Water at 440-350-2730 or soil@lakecountyohio.gov.

This workshop is part of the Tree to Stream: Forestry for Grand River Health series and funded by the Lake Erie Forestry Assistance program. Woodland Wednesday Collaborators include NE Counties Farm Bureaus; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull Soil and Water Conservation Districts; Ohio Division of Forestry; Ohio Division of Wildlife and Holden Forests and Gardens.