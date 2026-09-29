When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Catalpa Grove Farm 41473 State Route 14 Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Workshop for pumpkin growers, Oct. 7

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — It’s no secret pumpkins tend to be a higher-maintenance crop, requiring annual review of relevant disease and pest pressures to develop control and mitigation strategies.

On Oct. 7, Ohio State University Extension Specialty Crop Field Specialists will be on-hand at Catalpa Grove Farm to discuss just that — disease, weed and pest prevention and management for growers in northeast Ohio.

The field day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Catalpa Grove Farm, 41473 State Route 14, Columbiana, Ohio, with CORE and private pesticide Category 3 credits available. Speakers Ashley Leach, OSU Vegetable Disease Specialist, Andres Sanabria-Valazquez, OSU Vegetable Pathologist and Ram Yadav, OSU Specialty Crop Weed Science Specialist, will provide pest and disease updates, including trends seen throughout this and recent years’ growing seasons, current control methods, and weed management systems and technologies.

Registration includes lunch and is $5 per person, or $35 if pesticide credits are needed. Call 330-533-5538 for questions or to register.