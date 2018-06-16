When

Wed., July 18, 2018 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., July 18, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

USDA Service Center 2650 Richville Dr SE STE 100 Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

If you’re squirming for a new composting method, join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District for a wiggling workshop. We will explore how red wiggler worms expedite the composting process by consuming over half their weight in kitchen scraps per day!

Interested participants can learn how to begin and maintain a vermiculture system as well as how to utilize their benefits. The workshop cost is FREE, and those in attendance will receive a small quantity of worms to produce their own vermicompost!

The Worm Composting Workshop will take place on Wednesday July 18, 2018, from 6 to 8 pm in the USDA Service Center, 2650 Richville Dr. SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

To register, please contact Stark Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-451-7645, by Friday July 6.