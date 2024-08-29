When

Sat., September 07, 2024 at 2:00pm

Sat., September 07, 2024 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 E Lincolnway Lisbon, Ohio

September 7th at 2 pm

Fellow writers get together and discuss writing, publishing, and grammar. If you would like the group to critique your writing, submit five pages a week before the meeting to dolly@lepperlibrary.org.

Guest author Nancy Christie presenting Blogging Basics.

Are you thinking of starting a blog but aren’t sure if it’s right for you? Or have you already started one, but now you’re struggling to come up with interesting and relevant content? In this workshop, you’ll gain tips and strategies to create a blog that serves your goal and keeps your readers coming back for more. Sign up at the circulation desk.